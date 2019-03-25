Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi's smooth sail at the Box Office continues

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest 'it' boy Kartik Aaryan and leggy lass Kriti Sanon's first outing together 'Luka Chuppi' proved to be a money spinner for the makers. The film not only impressed the masses but is also maintaining its solid grip at the Box Office. Its blockbuster music also helped it become a huge hit.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #LukaChuppi manages to hold pretty well, despite #Kesari, #Badla and #CaptainMarvel dominating the marketplace... Should comfortably sail past ₹ 90 cr... [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 89.38 cr. India biz.

#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.75 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 2.39 cr

Total: ₹ 89.38 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

The movie stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

With 'Luka Chuppi' becoming a superhit at the ticket counters, the new poster boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan certainly has a bright and shining future. The actor has his kitty full with two big ventures—one happens to be the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Sara Ali Khan and the other one is 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar respectively.