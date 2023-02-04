Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Adorable Chemistry in 'Shehzada' Promotions Wins Hearts

New Delhi: With Shehzada nearing its release, cinephiles will again witness the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in theaters soon, after 'Luka Chuppi'.

The duo has already been making headlines since the time the project was announced and after the release of Shehzada’s trailer, the excitement amongst the audience has been increasing every single day.

Last seen in Luka Chuppi as Rashmi and Guddu, they're back after 4 years and the audience cannot wait to watch them together on screen. Seeing their compatibility in the blockbuster Luka Chuppi and now the trailer of Shehzada, it's hard for the fans to hold onto their horses and anticipate more.

Taking to social media, Kriti Sanon shared a few stories of herself and co-star Kartik Aryan as they attended the Vaayu Fest. They attended the fest for movie promotions of Shehzada and the students showered a tremendous amount of love. They performed the hook step for the song “Munda Sona Hoon Main” and their chemistry on stage made everyone lose their minds. They kept the audience at the edges of their seats and left them wanting more.

Currently, this Kriti Sanon starrer is being loved by the audience and the listeners are rejoicing in songs like “Chedkhaniyan” “Mere Sawaal Ka” and “Munda Sona Hoon Main” and undoubtedly they're already chartbusters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in ‘The Crew’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Adipurush’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor. Kartik on the other hand will be next seen in Aashiqui 3, Satya Prem ki Katha and Kabir Khan's next directorial.