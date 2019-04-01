Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' Box Office report card

New Delhi: Two of the most sought-after generation next actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's latest movie 'Luka Chuppi' has turned out to be a money spinner at the Box Office. It has attracted the audience, so much so that even in its 5th week, the film is doing a decent business.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #LukaChuppi [Week 5] Fri 25 lakhs, Sat 34 lakhs, Sun 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. India biz.

#LukaChuppi biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.75 cr

Week 4: ₹ 4.04 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 1.02 cr

Total: ₹ 92.05 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT.

#LukaChuppi [Week 5] Fri 25 lakhs, Sat 34 lakhs, Sun 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. India biz.#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.75 cr

Week 4: ₹ 4.04 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 1.02 cr

Total: ₹ 92.05 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

'Luka Chuppi' stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

With 'Luka Chuppi' becoming a super hit at the ticket counters, the new poster boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan certainly has a bright and shining future.

The actor has his kitty full with two big ventures—one happens to be the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Sara Ali Khan and the other one is 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar respectively.

Kriti also has Ashutosh Gowariker's big budget project titled 'Panipat'. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.