luka chuppi

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' holds solid grip at Box Office

'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Luka Chuppi&#039; holds solid grip at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The gen-next stars in B-Town, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have all the reasons to smile and feel on cloud nine. Their recent release 'Luka Chuppi' has done incredible business at the Box Office and is still finding a good number audience thronging the theatres to watch the rom-com.

Renowned critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: “#LukaChuppi stays strong... Witnesses marginal growth on [third] Tue [vis-à-vis third Mon]... Crosses ₹ 85 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 85.19 cr. India biz.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the new-age romance drama has struck a right chord with the viewers. Both classes and masses have liked the movie and it has turned out to be quite an entertainer. Its chartbuster music is also one of the reasons for 'Luka Chuppi' being high on the buzz word.

'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1, 2019. It features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

 

luka chuppiluka chuppi box office collectionsLuka Chuppi collectionsKartik AaryanKriti Sanon
