luka chuppi

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' impresses viewers, trends well at Box Office

Kartik and Kriti's on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by the fans.

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Luka Chuppi&#039; impresses viewers, trends well at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Viewers enjoyed watching the mint-fresh jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi'. And this explains the reason why the movie is being loved by the masses. The venture created quite a buzz ahead of its release—all thanks to its blockbuster music and youth-centric storyline.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays... Should cross ₹ 75 cr in coming days... Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will help collect an impressive total [₹ 80 cr+ on cards]... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 69.41 cr. India biz.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film hit the screens on March 1, 2019. 'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

Kartik and Kriti's on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by the fans. This is the first time that the lead pair has been paired opposite each other.

Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel with Sara Ali Khan in the capital.

 

