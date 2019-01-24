Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' trailer: Watch their quirky chemistry

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing is ready to entice the viewers in 'Luka Chuppi'. The makers have unveiled the trailer and it looks like a perfect rom-com for fans.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Watch the quirky chemistry between the lead pair:

The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. 'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

Kartik's last movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was a superhit at the Box Office and Kriti too had a successful run at the ticket counters as her last release 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' won her accolades.

Kartik became the nation's heartthrob after the success of 'Sonu Ke...' He has 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the pipeline besides a few other plum deals.

The actress, on the other hand, has a packed 2019 with not one but five films in her kitty. She has 'Luka Chuppi', 'Kalank', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat' to keep her busy

So, did you like the chemistry between Kartik and Kriti?