Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' wins hearts—Check Box Office collections

New Delhi: The latest rom-com 'Luka Chuppi' turned out to be a mass entertainer. The movie starring new poster boy of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan and leggy lass Kriti Sanon has hit it off with the youth and is still running to packed houses.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr [marginally higher than Mon]. Total: ₹ 71.48 cr. India biz.

The movie helmed by Laxman Utekar released on March 1, 2019. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Luka Chuppi' features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

Kartik and Kriti's fresh on-screen pairing received a major thumbs up from the audiences and with over Rs 70 crore already being crossed, the movie is on the verge of becoming a blockbuster hit.

After the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik Aaryan has definitely arrived in Bollywood. The actor will hugely benefit from the positive feedback coming from fans after watching 'Luka Chuppi'.

The actor is these days busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel with Sara Ali Khan. Kriti too has her movie calendar packed.