हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
luka chuppi

Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's 'Lukka Chuppi' is a box office winner!

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a special reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now.

Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Lukka Chuppi&#039; is a box office winner!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' continues to maintain its strong hold on the box office. The film has received rave reviews and sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the screens. It is based on the concept of living-in relationships and is a romantic-comedy film.

Helmed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, 'Luka Chuppi' got a great start at box office my minuting over Rs 8 crore on day one! The film released on March 1, 2019.

He wrote, "#LukaChuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3... Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3... Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz."

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a special reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Kartik and Kriti's first film together.

Tags:
luka chuppiLuka Chuppi collectionsKartik AaryanKriti Sanon
Next
Story

Can't fool the audience anymore: Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan

Must Watch

PT22M10S

Balakot strike: IAF calculates target hits, not human casualties, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa