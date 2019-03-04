Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's 'Lukka Chuppi' is a box office winner!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' continues to maintain its strong hold on the box office. The film has received rave reviews and sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the screens. It is based on the concept of living-in relationships and is a romantic-comedy film.

Helmed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, 'Luka Chuppi' got a great start at box office my minuting over Rs 8 crore on day one! The film released on March 1, 2019.

He wrote, "#LukaChuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3... Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3... Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz."

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a special reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Kartik and Kriti's first film together.