Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's on-screen chemistry in 'Luka Chuppi' trends high on Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and leggy lass Kriti Sanon's latest outing 'Luka Chupi' is trending high at the ticket counters. People have liked it and are still hogging the theatres to watch it.

Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #LukaChuppi continues to show an enthusiastic trend during weekends... Records healthy numbers on [third] Sat and Sun [despite reduced screens/shows]... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 82.51 cr. India biz.

#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.27 cr

Total: ₹ 82.51 cr

India biz.

HIT.

#LukaChuppi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 7

₹ 75 cr: Day 14

India biz.

The movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and shows an urban love story which has found an instant connect with the youth. 'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

It stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.