KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Learned Wrestling, Boxing And Swimming For Chandu Champion, Says 'This Film Made Me Push My Limits'

As the shocking transformation of the young superstar is well witnessed in the trailer, it  required him to learn three completely different sports which is whole together a different experience for Kartik. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan Learned Wrestling, Boxing And Swimming For Chandu Champion, Says 'This Film Made Me Push My Limits' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Chandu Champion,' jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The recently released trailer has set the perfect tone for the arrival of this extraordinary story, with Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. As the shocking transformation of the young superstar is well witnessed in the trailer, it  required him to learn three completely different sports which is whole together a different experience for Kartik. 

While sharing his experience of getting into character for Chandu Champion, Kartik said, "Preparing for 'Chandu Champion' was a thrilling challenge. I had to learn wrestling, boxing, and swimming—three completely different sports. Working on this film has made me push my limits, but I embraced the hard work and discipline. Mastering each sport was tough, but it made the role even more rewarding. I’m excited for everyone to see the dedication and effort that went into bringing Murlikant to life."

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. 

