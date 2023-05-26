Kartik Aaryan Pens Heartfelt Note As He Wraps Up Satyaprem Ki Katha Shoot: 'A Special Film'

And, it's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik, who plays the lead role of 'Sattu' in the film, has shared a series of pictures from the last day of the shooting. Giving glimpses of the wrap as the entire team celebrated with a cake on sets, he also penned an emotional note, expressing gratitude to all those who were an integral part of the film. His post included BTS pictures from the film's shoot, the cake-cutting moment, and the entire crew and cast assembling for a group picture.

Sharing a long note about the 'special film' and his 'special character', Kartik Aaryan said that his journey of playing Satyaprem has been "heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions."

"SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest, and bravest character and I hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us," Kartik Aaryan added.

Kartik Aaryan went on to thank his director Sameer Vidwans, co-actor Kiara Advani, and other cast members including Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak, among others.

"Thanks to my super amazing director Sameer Vidwans for giving me such a role that I will always cherish and feel proud of Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film Shareen Mantri you have given it your all from the first day till the end and thankful to you for thinking of me as Sattu. Kiara Advani, thank you for being on another beautiful journey with me, had a blockbuster time with you yet again. Karan Sharma, thanks for penning down such a beautiful story and ofcourse sattu n katha," he further wrote.

Kartik Aaryan concluded the note with a countdown for the film's release, announcing that it will hit theatres on 29 June 2023. Kartik will be reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsX4TpIrU5k/

While the film's trailer is yet to be released, makers have launched a teaser, leaving fans impressed. The teaser introduced the lead characters, showing Kartik and Kiara's unique love story.