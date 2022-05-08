NEW DELHI: B-Town's heartthrob - Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall the audiences with his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is all set to arrive in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

While he has been excessively promoting the film, Kartik recently jetted off to Dubai along with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others, to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United, on Sunday (May 8), at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium. And it seems like his film is following him as the fever of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' really is everywhere.

In an adorable video shared by a fan club, Ranbir can be seen talking about Kartik's upcoming film. Soon after, he gets joined by Abhishek Bachchan and the duo perform the ZigZag steps!! Fans are loving the vibe that Kartik and Ranbir can be seen sharing in the video.

Watch the VIRAL clip below:

Kartik also took to his social media today as his squad, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan did the signature step from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track together. Check it out:

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are huge football buffs and are often seen practicing together on weekends.

While Kartik Aaryan is gearing for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Ranbir Kapoor has the audience waiting for 'Brahmastra'. Abhishek Bachchan is filming for the third installment of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the title track has now been released. The actor recently dropped the song on his Instagram handle.

The song is very similar to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and is sung by Neeraj Shridhar. Even though the lyrics have been changed a little, major portions of the song are the same. Kartik looks extremely HOT as he showcases his dancing skills and channels his swag on the peppy track.

Watch the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title trck below:

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film was postponed several times and will now hit theatres on May 20.

