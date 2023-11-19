Kartik Aaryan Relaxes At Hillside In Between Chandu Champion Shoot

NEW DELHI: Kartik Aaryan, one of the most loved Bollywood actors, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports-drama titled 'Chandu Champion'. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on the life of Paralympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar.

Kartik, who regularly shares updates from the sets, has been raising the excitement level among his followers who have been eagerly waiting for his next release.

Continuing the spree of his shoot diaries, the actor dropped a photo from a mountain top where he is stationed for the shoot of 'Chandu Champion' and asked his fans to guess the location.

Kartik shared a dapper photo of him where he could be seen donning a gym grey vest and black joggers, donning a p-cap and holding a cup of a hot drink on a mountain. He asked his fans to guess where he is. He jotted down the caption writing, "Guess where i am ? #ChanduChampion #ShootDiaries."

As he shared the pictures, everybody immediately filled the comment section with the reply of the young actor being in their hearts as they wrote, "Kartikians ke dil mei."

"In my HEART obviously"

"BICEPS TOH DEKHOOOOO"

"Mere dil se"

"Sabke dil aur duaon mai"

"View ko kaun dekh raha jab itna pyaara view (Koki) samne ho toh!"

The excitement among the audience to watch Kartik in 'Chandu Champion' is at its peak. Interestingly, The film will mark his second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and the first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

While he is prepping for his next, Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion', he also has a love story helmed by Anurag Basu in the pipeline along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and others.