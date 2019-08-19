close

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'—Watch first glimpse

The second part of the superhit film by the same name 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been announced. 

Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar in &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039;—Watch first glimpse
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest poster boy Kartik Aaryan is bagging some meaty roles in his kitty. After enticing the audiences with his act in 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety', the young and handsome actor has now replaced none other than Khiladi Akshay Kumar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The second part of the superhit film by the same name 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been announced. The makers released a few first glimpses of the movie as well.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the small sneak-peek video with fans on Twitter. “And here's a glimpse of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... Stars Kartik Aaryan... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by BhushanKumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar... 31 July 2020 release.”

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar.

The original released in October 2007 and starred Akshay, Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The female lead for part two has not been announced as yet.

 

 

 

