Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ranks 6th On Comescore Global List 

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the box office, captivating audiences since its release. In just two weeks, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark, cementing its place as a major success. The horror-comedy has now achieved another milestone, making its debut on the prestigious Comscore global box office rankings. For the week ending November 10, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 claimed the 6th spot, marking its second consecutive week in the global top 10. In its opening week, the film secured the 4th position.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has come a long way since its debut in 2007. The original film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was a massive hit, blending horror, comedy, and suspense in a way that was fresh and unique for Indian cinema. The franchise continued its success in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. That installment, too, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, further cementing the series' appeal.

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, filmmaker Anees Bazmee announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, promising a fresh yet spooky and engaging storyline. This time, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise after a 17-year hiatus, reprising her iconic role as the mysterious Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan also returns as the beloved Rooh Baba, a character that became a fan favorite in just two years.

In addition to Aaryan and Balan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 welcomes new faces to the cast, including Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri. The ensemble also features familiar stars like Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film's strong star power, engaging plot, and perfect blend of horror and comedy have helped it maintain a steady draw at the box office, and it’s expected to continue breaking records as it enjoys a successful run in theaters worldwide.