Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Surpasses Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar And Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani In 6 Days

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shattered box-office records, surpassing the lifetime collections of two major Bollywood films, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in just six days. Despite facing stiff competition from the multi-starrer Singham Again, which released on the same day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed an impressive ₹156.65 crore as of its sixth day, surpassing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s ₹149.05 crore and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s ₹153.60 crore, both of which had longer runs in theaters.

Released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, which first launched in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in leading roles. This new chapter marks Vidya Balan’s return to the series after 17 years, reprising her iconic role as the eerie Manjulika. Joining the franchise for the first time are Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, adding fresh star power to the ensemble.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film continues the thrilling saga of the haunted mansion, skillfully blending spine-chilling horror with comedy. Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of the quirky ‘Rooh Baba’ has been particularly praised, alongside a stellar supporting cast that includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film’s rapid box-office success has been hailed as a significant victory for the Hindi film industry, demonstrating the enduring popularity of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and its star-studded ensemble.