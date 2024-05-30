Kartik Aaryan’s Massive Body Transformation In Tu Hai Champion Will Surprise You - Watch

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's next big release 'Chandu Champion’ is making all the right kind of buzz. The film has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. While the trailer and the energetic first song 'Satyanaas' have already upped the excitement quotient, the makers are now here with the next song.

Kartik Aaryan's massive transformation in the adrenaline-pumping 'Tu Hai Champion' song.

The 'Tu Hai Champion' song features Kartik's stunning physical transformation, unlike anything seen before. As Kartik embodies resilience and determination, his physical journey from 39% to 7% body fat is nothing short of being awe-inspiring.

'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.