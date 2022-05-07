हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shakes leg with fans at Mumbai club with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani is a supernatural horror-comedy film and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 20. 

Kartik Aaryan shakes leg with fans at Mumbai club with &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039; title track
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DLEHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been setting records and precedents with the title track of his upcoming next 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with the way he is promoting it or the way he has got people hooked onto it. After the biggest launch for any song done across 4 cities, the hearthhrob now added another unique touch to his promotions.

On Friday night, Kartik went out club-hopping in Mumbai to promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and shook a leg with the fans who couldn't contain their excitement having him amongst them. In various videos surfacing online, all fans could be seen hooting and dancing along with him doing the ZigZag step, crowding the star for selfies.

He shared an image from his car amidst the pub crawl where we could see the star's eyes in the rear view mirror and he aptly captioned it, "Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa.."

After a late night promotion and interaction with fans, the star had an early morning as he jetted off to Dubai for a football event. 

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releases on May 20, Kartik will be seen in big ticket films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Live TV

