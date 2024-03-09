Kartik Aaryan Shares HEARTWARMING Post As Shooting Commences for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his return as the renowned 'Rooh Baba' in the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' and he has officially begun shooting for what he deems the "biggest film" of his career. Kartik shared a photo on Instagram, capturing a moment of seeking divine blessings before the commencement of shooting.

In his caption, he expressed, "Embarking on the journey of the biggest film of my career today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." The actor received best wishes from fans and industry colleagues, with Ronit Roy stating, "All the best," and one user expressing excitement for Rooh Baba's return to the big screen during Diwali.

Acknowledging Kartik's post, another user commented, "Can't wait to witness Rooh Baba's magic on Diwali... I'm sure the theaters will turn into a stadium this Diwali." Recently, the film welcomed Vidya Balan back to the franchise. Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya and shared an edited video combining iconic visuals of Vidya as Manjulika from the first installment with Kartik's scenes from the second part.

Anees Bazmee, the director of the second part, will also helm the third installment. The franchise, which initially featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya in the first part directed by Priyadarshan, saw Kartik sharing the screen with Tabu and Kiara Advani in the second installment.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for expanding the franchise, stating, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is slated for release this Diwali. In addition to this project, Kartik recently concluded shooting for 'Chandu Champion,' a film directed by Kabir Khan, narrating the inspiring real-life story of a sportsman's unwavering spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu in this film. Furthermore, he is set to feature in director Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3.'