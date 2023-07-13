Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan Begin Filming Chandu Champion: See Photo

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his last film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. After receiving positive feedback for his role as Sattu, the actor has now been cast in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. Kartik shared a photo with director Kabir Khan, signaling the beginning of the film's shoot, and expressed his excitement in a heartfelt message. In the picture, the 32-year-old actor can be seen gesturing towards Kabir, who is holding a clapboard displaying the details of the shot. Kartik shared the photo along with a heartwarming note. He expressed his enthusiasm and wrote, “शुभारंभ (good start).”

Kartik Aaryan’s caption read, “And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala”

The film is based on the inspiring true story of a sportsman and his indomitable spirit. Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead role, and it's the first time he has taken on a film of this nature.

On July 4, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first poster of Chandu Champion along with the film's title. He captioned it, "Chandu Nahi... Champion Hai Main.. #ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

As soon as Kartik Aaryan shared the picture with Kabir Khan, fans showered him with praises.

Excited comments poured in, with one fan expressing, "So excited."

Another wrote, "Yayy! EAGERLY WAITING FOR THIS MASTERPIECE!"

Fans applauded Kartik Aaryan’s talent and predicted that Chandu would capture hearts just like ‘Sattu’ did in his previous film.

One of the comments read, “Chandu will win everyone's heart like Sattu did!”

Another of Kartik Aaryan’s fans commented, “@kartikaaryan as Sonu, Guddu, Chintu, Raghu, Bantu, Sattu & now Chandu.. IK you're gonna kill it as always, all the best champ, can't wait to witness another blockbuster!!”

The film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in 2024. Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has several other interesting projects in the pipeline. Recently, there were speculations about his collaboration with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3.

Kartik Aaryan’s last film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani, garnered a lot of positive feedback.