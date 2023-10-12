Kartik Aaryan Shoot 8-Minute Long Single Shot War Sequence For Chandu Champion

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of his last release, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which minted over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office and was declared a hit, actor Kartik Aaryan has been busy shooting for his next project, 'Chandu Champion'. The actor will be seen in the film, which is a sports-drama and directed by Kabir Khan.

Kartik recently shot for the second schedule of the highly anticipated sports-drama 'Chandu Champion'. The team recently embarked on an ambitious endeavour: shooting an astonishing 8-minute-long single shot war sequence at a breathtaking altitude of 9000 feet above sea level. The scene will definitely be a cinematic spectacle for the viewers.

The highlight of this endeavour was the filming of an 1965 battle at a scale which is an unprecedented for a single shot action sequence. The location for this daring feat was the picturesque Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, nestled 9000 feet above sea level where a giant army camp set was built by the team.

The preparation for this epic war sequence involved five days of intensive rehearsals with Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora, ensuring that every detail was perfected. On the sixth day, the team executed the sequence flawlessly, capturing the essence of the dramatic wartime events.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. It's indeed a big announcement coming in as the three giants of the industry will be coming together to bring an interesting real-life story of a sportsperson.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. 'Chandu Champion' is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024.