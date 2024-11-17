Kartik Aaryan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Becomes 2024’s Biggest Hindi Opener In North America!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shattered expectations and emerged as the biggest Hindi opener of 2024 in the North American markets. The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan, raked in an impressive $624K in its opening weekend, surpassing major competitors to claim the top spot.

Among the elite few films to cross the $600K mark, Singham Again comes in second with $616K, followed closely by Crew at $600K. This trio sets a high benchmark for Bollywood’s overseas performance this year.

Interestingly, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring powerhouse stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, missed out on a spot in the top three, earning $454K and landing in the fifth position. Ahead of it at number four is Fighter, which brought in $565K.

Another noteworthy achievement for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is its massive lead over Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2. The latter earned $387K, putting it 61% behind the horror-comedy’s phenomenal debut.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reflects the growing popularity of Indian films in the USA and Canada. With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he starred alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in theatres on November 1, 2024.