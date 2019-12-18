Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office collections

New Delhi: Bollywood young and happening star Kartik Aaryan is not just ruling the hearts of his female fans but also winning accolades for his performance in latest release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film is doing great business at the Box office and is minting huge moolah at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr, Mon 1.91 cr, Tue 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 73.21 cr. #India biz.

The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

It will be interesting to see how the film fares at the Box Office in the coming days as Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' will hit the screens on December 20, 2019.