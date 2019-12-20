Kartik Aaryan starrer Patni Patni Aur Woh Box Office collections: Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood’s young gun Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his successful run at the Box Office. His latest release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ has managed to impress the one and sundry alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh posts strong numbers in Week 2... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr, Mon 1.91 cr, Tue 1.88 cr, Wed 1.52 cr, Thu 1.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.60 cr. #India biz... Biz affected in some circuits since few days

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.