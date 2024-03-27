Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan Undergoes 14 Months Boxing Training For 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik's dedication to his role in 'Chandu Champion' is evident in his remarkable transformation, one that was far from easy, demanding rigorous boxing training over 14 months. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan Undergoes 14 Months Boxing Training For 'Chandu Champion' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Presenting an extraordinary tale, the collaboration between two cinematic powerhouses Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion', emerges as the cinematic spectacle of the year. At its forefront is the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, who has embarked on a relentless 14-month boxing journey to impeccably portray this remarkable narrative to the world.

Kartik's dedication to his role in 'Chandu Champion' is evident in his remarkable transformation, one that was far from easy, demanding rigorous boxing training over 14 months. Kartik is stepping into such a role for the first time and he is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of perfection. Alongside intense training in the middleweight category, Kartik meticulously tailored his diet, completely eliminating sugar, and shedding an impressive 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer. To enhance the film's authenticity, Kartik immersed himself in the world of professional boxing, sharing the ring with real-world champions.

The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is poised for a June 14, 2024 release, poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. 

