Kartik Aaryan unveils stunning look from his next 'Freddy'!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his fantastic performances in movies of different genres. His upcoming movie 'Freddy' shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster that reveals his look is absolutely brilliant!

Kartik is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing for what's in store.

This poster has truly heightened the intrigue for 'Freddy', as people wait with bated breath for its upcoming release, only on Disney+ Hotstar!!

Stay Tuned #ReadyForFreddy on Disney+ Hotstar.