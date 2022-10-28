topStories
Kartik Aaryan unveils stunning look from his next 'Freddy'!

Kartik is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing for what's in store. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his fantastic performances in movies of different genres.
  • His upcoming movie 'Freddy' shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster that reveals his look is absolutely brilliant!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his fantastic performances in movies of different genres. His upcoming movie 'Freddy' shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster that reveals his look is absolutely brilliant! 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

This poster has truly heightened the intrigue for 'Freddy', as people wait with bated breath for its upcoming release, only on Disney+ Hotstar!! 

Stay Tuned #ReadyForFreddy on Disney+ Hotstar.

