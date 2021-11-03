हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan wraps up first schedule of 'Shehzada', shares picture

The action-packed musical is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for movies like 'Dishoom' and 'Desi Boyz'.

Kartik Aaryan wraps up first schedule of &#039;Shehzada&#039;, shares picture
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday said he has completed filming the first schedule of his upcoming movie 'Shehzada'.

The action-packed musical is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for movies like 'Dishoom' and 'Desi Boyz'.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, 'Shehzada' went on floors last month.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update about the film alongside a picture of him and Dhawan. "And that's a happy director #BecauseofMe. Schedule wrap #Shehzada," he wrote.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanShehzadaShehzada shootingKartik Aaryan films
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor lock lips in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' first look poster

Must Watch

PT7M21S

First engagement, now the clarinet of marriage will ring?