NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' becomes 'global blockbuster' on Netflix!

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes a massive record: The horror-comedy trends as the number 1 Non-English film on the OTT platform not just in India, but globally.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' becomes 'global blockbuster' on Netflix!

New Delhi: While Kartik Aaryan has been endlessly making records with his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has now gone worldwide with its super success as it has been declared a global blockbuster of the Year. After ruling the box office game and grossing over 200 crores worldwide, Kartik's film has also been trending as the number 1 Non-English film on the OTT platform not just in India, but globally.

Taking to his social media, the young superstar marked the new milestone writing, "The Entire World is Zig Zagging and Singing Teri Aankhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa…TOPS THE NETFLIX WORLDWIDE CHART  Officially GLOBAL BLOCKBUSTER OF THE YEAR on Netflix Now Number 1 Sirf India mein nahi, Poore World mein ho gayi bhai #BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

The heartthrob has delivered an unprecedented hit with this one as he gave the biggest opening weekend of the year, especially being credited for reviving Bollywood in theatres post the pandemic, catapulting Kartik Aaryan into the A-league. As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to run strong in theatres, ever since its release on the OTT platform, it has not stopped trending.

As this film does exceptionally well, Kartik also has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

 

Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collectionsBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collectionsNetflix India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022