Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earns Rs 230 cr, sets Box Office on fire!

New Delhi: The current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is maintaining a stronghold at the Box Office. While the film has come a long way since its release and faced many big-budget movies, Kartik's Rooh Baba avatar has helped rake in Rs 230 crore so far.

While taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a video capturing the glances of his blockbuster release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the cinema. The actor very efficiently captured a successful run of the film at the box office. He further elaborates in the caption -

230 Crores ke 42nd day tak Audience ka Pyaar #Unreal #Gratitude #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/OTOucz06rl — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 28, 2022

As Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still running a successful spree at the Box Office, the actor was recently seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying dance performance at the police event, Umang 2022.

On the film front, Kartik has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead.