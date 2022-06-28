NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earns Rs 230 cr, sets Box Office on fire!

As Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still running a successful spree at the Box Office, the actor was recently seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying dance performance at the police event, Umang 2022. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

New Delhi: The current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is maintaining a stronghold at the Box Office. While the film has come a long way since its release and faced many big-budget movies, Kartik's Rooh Baba avatar has helped rake in Rs 230 crore so far.  

While taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a video capturing the glances of his blockbuster release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the cinema. The actor very efficiently captured a successful run of the film at the box office. He further elaborates in the caption - 

"23 Crores ke First Sunday se
230 Crores ke 42nd day tak 
Audience ka Pyaar #Unreal #Gratitude 
#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 "

As Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still running a successful spree at the Box Office, the actor was recently seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying dance performance at the police event, Umang 2022. 

On the film front, Kartik has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead.

 

