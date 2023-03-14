topStoriesenglish2583342
Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' To Clash With Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again'? Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' On Diwali 2024.

Mumbai: Bollywood will witness two major clashes between two of the much-awaited films-Ajay Devgn starrer `Singham Again` and Kartik Aaryan`s horror comedy `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3`. `Singham Again` is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise `Singham`. 

Helmed by Rohit Shetty `Singham Again` will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. On Monday, taking to Twitter, trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the film. He wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: `SINGHAM AGAIN` ON DIWALI 2024... #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty`s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on #Diwali2024... #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham... Starts July 2023." 

Recently, Ajay and Rohit Shetty began the preparations for their upcoming action film. `Singham` was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by `Singham Returns` in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits. 

On the other hand, speaking about the `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3`, Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as the famous `Rooh Baba` and upcoming horror comedy is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. The third instalment is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. 

Kartik headlined the second instalment of `Bhool Bhulaiyaa` which emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion. However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans. 

