Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide!

New Delhi: As Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan rides high on the success rate of his films at the Box Office, his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to become the first Hindi film originally to have hit the jackpot with over Rs 14.11 crore opening day collections post covid-19 pandemic as the biggest weekend opener of the year.

Despite tough competition from many big-budget films including Akshay Kumar's, Samrat Prithviraj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and YRF's, Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan has successfully delivered the biggest blockbuster since the pandemic.

Other pan-India films which opened well at the Box Office include KGF 2 (Hindi) and RRR (Hindi).

His film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed 200 cr worldwide and is inching towards Rs 175 cr collection in India leaving behind any Hindi film that has been released this year.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raging at the box office, Kartik next has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.