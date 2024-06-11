New Delhi: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala' next big project Chandu Champion is creating the right kind of buzz ahead of its massive release. Collaborating with director Kabir Khan and superstar Kartik Aaryan, teh makers have taken an innovative approach to launch the film’s advance bookings on the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Chandu Champion is based on the story of a Paralympic athlete, touted as Kartik Aaryan’s career defining film and the nation is set to witness him in a never seen before role.

A few days back, a special screening of the film was held in Delhi for the Army Chief of India and high-ranking officials, who felicitated India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Notably, Kartik plays the titular role of Murlikant Petkar in the movie for which he underwent immense transformation.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion based on the Paralympic athlete is set to hit the theatres near you on 14th June, 2024 starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Kabir Khan.