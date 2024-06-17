New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's latest outing Chandu Champion opened to rave reviews from critics and appreciation from audiences. The film has also managed to tick all the right boxes at the ticket counters. The positive word of mouth has made it the highest-rated film across platforms for this quarter.

Chandu Champion has earned a rating of 9.3 on BookMyShow and 8.8 on IMDb. This indeed shows that the film has arrived with excellent content that is resonating with the audience. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024.

Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s sports drama Chandu Champion is based on the Paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar. This marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir Khan.



