Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758175
NewsEntertainmentMovies
CHANDU CHAMPION

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Gets Highest Ratings On IMDb, BookMyShow

Chandu Champion: The positive word of mouth has made it the highest-rated film across platforms for this quarter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Gets Highest Ratings On IMDb, BookMyShow

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's latest outing Chandu Champion opened to rave reviews from critics and appreciation from audiences. The film has also managed to tick all the right boxes at the ticket counters. The positive word of mouth has made it the highest-rated film across platforms for this quarter.

Chandu Champion has earned a rating of 9.3 on BookMyShow and 8.8 on IMDb. This indeed shows that the film has arrived with excellent content that is resonating with the audience. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. 

Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s sports drama Chandu Champion is based on the Paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar. This marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir Khan. 
 
 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools