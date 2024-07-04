New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion continues to win over audiences and generate incredible word-of-mouth. With stellar reviews and immense love from viewers, the film has now turned a profit from its budget. Actor Kartik Aaryan plays the titular role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan is proving its mettle with a remarkable journey at the box office, earning 69 Cr. Nett and 81 Cr. Gross in India alone. Additionally, it has garnered 15.5 Cr. from the overseas market, bringing its total worldwide gross to 96 Cr. The film, made with a budget ranging from 70-80 Cr., has successfully recovered its costs. As it continues its theatrical run, "Chandu Champion" continues to capture the hearts of audiences globally.

