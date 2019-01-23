Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi second poster out, trailer to be unveiled on Jan 24

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' will hit the screens on March 1 this year makers are leaving no stone unturned in raising curiosity around the film. The romantic-comedy has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

And after unveiling the first poster of the film, the makers dropped the second poster of the film and confirmed that the countdown for the trailer has begun, which would be released on January 24, i.e. tomorrow.

Kartik shared the poster on Twitter, writing, "Shaadi ke khel mein aayega twist, aakhir #LukaChuppi mein kya hai risk? TRAILER out TOMORROW" with a big heart emoji. Kriti too dropped the poster on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru kar do.. its time for some #LukaChuppi !! Trailer out tomorrow.."

The poster featuring the duo looks fun.

Take a look at the first poster of the film, which was shared earlier in the day.

'Luka Chuppi' is Utekar's Bollywood debut as a director. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana and actor Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman.

Coming to the lead actor Kartik, he has had a great time at Box Office with his latest 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' proving to be a money spinner. The film was loved by the audience and sent cash registers ringing as soon as it released. Kartik is known as the 'King of Monologues' in Bollywood ever since his monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' went viral.

On the other hand, Kriti was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. She also made a special appearance in the song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' from 'Stree'. Kriti has several interesting projects in her kitty that include 'Kalank', 'Arjun Patiala' and 'Housefull 4'.

