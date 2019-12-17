हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' continues winning streak at Box Office

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s &#039;Pati Patni Aur Woh&#039; continues winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: The latest 'IT' boy of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his recent success at the Box Office. The actor's latest release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has earned rave reviews from the critics and masses have liked it too.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh inches closer to ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr, Mon 1.91 cr. Total: ₹ 71.33 cr. #India biz.



The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

It will be interesting to see how the film fares at the Box Office in the coming days as Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' will hit the screens on December 20 while Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' is releasing on December 13, 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

 

Kartik AaryanPati Patni Aur Woh Box Office collectionsAnanya PandayBhumi Pednekarpati patni aur woh
