Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh emerges as a winner at the Box Office

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh has scored big at the Box Office and the numbers have only gone up since its release. The film, despite so many new releases like Mardaani 2, The Body and Jumanji it is all set to cross the 60 crore mark at the Box Office.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh has scored big at the Box Office and the numbers have only gone up since its release. The film, despite so many new releases like Mardaani 2, The Body and Jumanji it is all set to cross the 60 crore mark at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, #PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows... Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 59.02 cr. #India biz."

It has emerged to be Kartik's highest-grossing film in the Box Office. Sharing the collections, Taran wrote, "#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Week 1* biz...
2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 55.97 cr
2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 53.70 cr
2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 45.94 cr
2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 39.25 cr
#India biz."

The film is a remake of the 1978  classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it hit the screens on December 6, 2019. 

 

 

 

Kartik Aaryanpati patni aur wohAnanya PandayBhumi Pednekar
