lukka chuppi review

Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi rakes in Rs 49 crore

Check out the collections 

New Delhi: Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon are striding high on the success of their latest outing Lukka Chuppi. The new age romance has struck the right chords with the audience. As per latest reports, the film is rock steady at the Box Office.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#LukaChuppi is rock-steady on Day 6... With Week 1 closing at ₹ 53 cr+, the job is done... It’s already a success, but how big a success will be clear in Week 2... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 49.67 cr. India biz."

The film marks the Kriti Sanon's highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been getting.

Helmed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, 'Luka Chuppi' got a great start at box office my minuting over Rs 8 crore on day one! The film released on March 1, 2019.

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a special reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Kartik and Kriti's first film together.

