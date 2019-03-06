हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Lukka Chuppi gains momentum at Box Office

Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Lukka Chuppi gains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon's new age romance in Lukka Chuppi was lauded by the audience.  The film has performed surprisingly well at the Box Office despite getting mixed reviews from the critics.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5... The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 45.07 cr. India biz."

The film revolves around the concept of live-in relationships.

Helmed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, 'Luka Chuppi' got a great start at box office my minuting over Rs 8 crore on day one! The film released on March 1, 2019.

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a special reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Kartik and Kriti's first film together.

Kartik AryanKriti SanonLukka chuppi
