Katrina Kaif in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'? Here's what she has to say

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the most awaited films this year 'Bharat' starring superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. Fans love to watch them together on the silver screens and what better than an Ali Abbas Zafar film!

Rumours were rife that Kat will be featuring in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to be helmed by Rohit Shetty. In an interview with Firstpost, Katrina was asked the same, to which she replied, “No, no, I have not signed any film after Bharat. I am only reading and listening to scripts. Right now my focus is only on Bharat. Bharat is quite a strong role and I am enjoying the whole process, from the prep work to shooting the major portion. The film pans across a few years. I am learning a lot. I am quite excited and having a fulfilling experience on sets.”

The film has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed the venture. The movie will hit the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019. Katrina and Salman have had a successful run at the Box Office in films directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The teaser of 'Bharat' was unveiled recently and it looks every bit a blockbuster!