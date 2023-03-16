Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant Are Back To Spook You, Watch 'Phone Bhoot' On TV, Deets Inside

New Delhi: After making noise for its exciting cast and genre at the box office, Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is all set to premiere on Tata Play Bollywood Premiere. The film is Bollywood’s latest horror-comedy that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats but also leave you in splits at the same time. So grab your loved ones along with some popcorn and a blanket to indulge in a spooky and funny watch with Phone Bhoot streaming on 17th March only on Tata Play Bollywood Premiere.

Here are the reasons why you MUST watch the movie:

A Fun Blend of Horror and Comedy

Phone Bhoot’s perfect blend of horror and comedy is one that makes it different from the quintessential horror or a comedy movie. With the hilarious trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, the film revolves around a haunted phone booth and the misadventures of two men who are pursuing a business on capturing ghosts. The viewers can expect some rib-tickling moments, bursts of laughter, and lots of spine-chilling scares.

Stellar Cast

The film has a packed star cast who had everyone hooked with their fun banter and camaraderie. Viewers will get to watch Katrina Kaif in a role like never before alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, who were amongst the much-awaited duos on-screen. The chemistry between these three actors is effortless and electric and viewers are in for a treat with the special appearance of Jackie Shroff. And how can we miss appreciating Ms Sheeba Chadda with her natural acting that makes the viewers instantly connect and believe in all the characters she brings to life.

Promising Director

After successful runs with Mirzapur and Inside Edge, Gurmeet Singh helms Phone Bhoot as the director. Bringing one of the toughest genres to life, viewers will get to witness Gurmeet’s expertly crafted scares and a well-executed plot that promises not to go unnoticed.

Entertaining Soundtrack

Phone Bhoot's music is composed by none other than Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, an Indian musical trio consisting of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa, who have delivered Bollywood's most memorable and celebrated songs. With their magic touch, one can expect an entertaining and foot-tapping soundtrack that complements the film's quirky tone.

