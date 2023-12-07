Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar Praises 'The Archies' Actor Vedang Raina - Deets Inside

New Delhi: 'The Archies' is making a lot of buzz. Afterall, not just the movie marks the debut of many Bollywood starlets but also the screening was attended by the who's who of the industry. Recently, in a dazzling and star-studded premiere for the much-anticipated movie 'The Archies,' debutant Vedang Raina has taken the spotlight by storm. He has earned accolades from none other than Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar.

Celebrities are not holding back in commending the remarkable performances of the cast and crew and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar took a moment to express her admiration, including a special mention for Vedang Raina.

In a heartfelt message, Katrina praised Vedang Raina, stating, "@vedangraina reminds you of the old Hollywood stars." Karan Johar appreciated Vedang’s natural charm and said, “@vedangraina as Reggie walks the talk! He oozes charm and confidence in equal measure and has that movie star swag. Also dances with unbashed ease”.

This accolade for Vedang's debut proves Vedang’s star power on screen and builds anticipation for his performance. Vedang Raina not only mesmerises the audience with his on-screen presence but also lent his voice to a song in the movie adding an extra layer of depth to his already promising debut.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' also marks the debut of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.