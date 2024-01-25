Katrina Kaif Lauds Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Chemistry In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser

New Delhi: The much-awaited drop from Akshay-Kumar starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is here. The recent release of the teaser has garnered praise from many Bollywood celebrities. From Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar to Genelia Deshmukh - the energetic teaser has resonated nicely among the industry.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif lauded the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser and wrote, "Looking superb buddy @aliabbaszafar. @akshaykumar is looking SHARP...Loving the chemistry with @tigerjackieshroff." Expressing his excitement, Karan Johar stated, "Blockbuster loading!!! This looks kick ass!!! Way to go." Genelia Deshmukh also praised the teaser and said, "BLOCKBUSTER!!! #bademiyanchotemiyan teaser looks awesome!! Congratulations."

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar treated fans with a much-awaited teaser video and captioned it, "Soldier by heart, devil by brain. Beware of us, we are India!" The teaser showcased Akshay and Tiger in an high-octane action pack mode as they battle with their enemy, who wants to destroy India.

The dynamic action sequences impressed fans who then flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Baap of action and stunts is back." Another user commented, "Goosebumps." Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

The film has been shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024"

"The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.