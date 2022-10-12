Katrina Kaif looks smoking hot in the teaser of Kinna Sona from ‘Phone Bhoot’-Watch
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is all set to be released on the 4th of November.
- The trailer of a song from movie 'Phone Bhoot ' has been released
- The film stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles
- The film is all set to release on the 4th of november
New Delhi: The trailer of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry, and critics alike.
Now the makers have also launched the teaser of the first song 'Kinna Sona' from the movie that will take the excitement level amongst the audience a notch higher. Interestingly, the peppy track was exclusively shown to the media and a few fans during the movie's trailer launch event as a surprise.
Here is the teaser which was released by the makers:
The song has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Zahrah and Tanishk. Along with co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, Katrina looks in a smoking hot avatar in the song, which was shot against the rustic background of a palace. The audience and Katrina's fans will undoubtedly like the catchy lyrics and her sizzling on-screen persona.
