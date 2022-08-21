NewsEntertainmentMovies
Katrina Kaif shares a BTS from promotions with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter- WATCH

Today, the team of Phone Bhoot came together to promote the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar starrer Phone Bhoot is gearing up for its release and the team of the upcoming horror comedy is going out and out for its promotions. 

Today, the team of Phone Bhoot came together to promote the film. The star cast of the film who share a tight bond is often seen having the time of their lives whenever they are around each other. 

Today, Katrina Kaif shared a post with her ‘boys’ with whom she enjoys her time extensively. In the caption, the actress jotted down "Back with my boys …………." Commenting on Katrina’s post, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes a quirky comment saying "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye Katrina Kaif sabse sahi hai"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Sharing the same Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi take to their social media and shared: Ishaan writes “BOOmerangs my boos @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi” Siddhant writes "On our way! #PhoneBhoot "

This BTS drop from the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot has initiated a wave of curiosity among moviegoers. The audience is excited to watch this new pairing and can not wait for the film to release. Moreover, we can say that there is a lot of anticipation building up for the film’s release. 

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

