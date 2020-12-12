Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter begin shoot for ‘Phone Bhoot’

Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have started shooting for their horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. The makers confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

"It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStartsToday @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @faroutakhtar @excelmovies," Sidhwani posted on Instagram along with a photo featuring a clapperboard.

Siddhant left ghost emojis in the comments section, and also shared the same post on Instagram Stories. Details about the film are being closely guarded.

Ishaan recently shared his love for the horror comedy genre, speaking to IANS. "As an audience I love the horror comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character. Also, I have to say that our film 'Phone Bhoot' is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is interesting that Gurmeet is one of the directors of web series 'Mirzapur', and his show released on the same day as our show 'A Suitable Boy'. People loved 'Mirzapur' and also 'A Suitable Boy'. So obviously the next thing that should have happened is we are working together! This is so cool!" he had said.