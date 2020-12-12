हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter begin shoot for ‘Phone Bhoot’

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared a picture revealing that the shoot has begun

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter begin shoot for ‘Phone Bhoot’
Credit: Instagram/ @ritesh_sid

Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have started shooting for their horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. The makers confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

"It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStartsToday @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @faroutakhtar @excelmovies," Sidhwani posted on Instagram along with a photo featuring a clapperboard.

 

 

Siddhant left ghost emojis in the comments section, and also shared the same post on Instagram Stories. Details about the film are being closely guarded.

Ishaan recently shared his love for the horror comedy genre, speaking to IANS. "As an audience I love the horror comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character. Also, I have to say that our film 'Phone Bhoot' is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is interesting that Gurmeet is one of the directors of web series 'Mirzapur', and his show released on the same day as our show 'A Suitable Boy'. People loved 'Mirzapur' and also 'A Suitable Boy'. So obviously the next thing that should have happened is we are working together! This is so cool!" he had said. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Phone BhootRitesh SidhwaniKatrina Kaifsiddhant chaturvediIshaan KhatterBollywood
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi shoot, calls it opportunity of a lifetime
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will the solution come out through amendment?