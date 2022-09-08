Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter make their 'Koffee With Karan' episode the best one so far, check out netizens' reactions!

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is gearing up for its release and the team of the upcoming horror comedy is all set for the promotions. The sexy trio was recently seen embracing the Koffee couch with Karan Johar and many beans were spilled!

The recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7' ft. Katrina, Siddhat and Ishaan was one of the best ones so far and the fans enjoyed watching their tight-knitted fun bond.

Now, with the audience already anticipating the release of Phone Bhoot, watching Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar on the most talked about show has added fire to their excitement.

While the world fears speaking freely and chooses diplomacy easily, this trio came out to be a breath of fresh air. Several fans came out on social media and have called this episode to be the best one so far.

The energy of these three is dynamic, positive, and vivacious and the audience can not wait to see more of them in cinema. While the conversations around 'Phone Bhoot' are skyrocketing every day, this episode of Koffee With Karan turned out to be a much-needed dose of entertainment for the fans who are waiting for the film to hit the theatres!

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.