NewsEntertainmentMovies
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' to release on November 4

'Phone Bhoot' is an upcoming horror-comedy film directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film revolves around a shop, where every kind of problems involving ghosts is solved.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' to release on November 4

MUMBAI: 'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on November 4.

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

Akhtar took to Twitter to share the new release date of the movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.

"Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you," he wrote alongside a poster of the film.

The movie, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country