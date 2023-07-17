trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636754
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MERRY CHRISTMAS

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Merry Christmas' Is Set To Release On THIS Date - Check Here

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Merry Christmas' is presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures
  • 'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Merry Christmas' Is Set To Release On THIS Date - Check Here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Merry Christmas' is a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the makers promise that this tale is different. 'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. 

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Not just this, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos. Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. With their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment, the audience can expect a truly enthralling experience that will leave them wanting more.

cre Trending Stories

Merry Christmas releases worldwide on 15th December 2023.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded