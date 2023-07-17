Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Merry Christmas' Is Set To Release On THIS Date - Check Here

New Delhi: 'Merry Christmas' is a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the makers promise that this tale is different. 'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Not just this, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos. Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. With their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment, the audience can expect a truly enthralling experience that will leave them wanting more.



Merry Christmas releases worldwide on 15th December 2023.