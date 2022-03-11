हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif starts shooting for 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, see pic

This would be the first collaboration of Katrina with 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathy and acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif starts shooting for &#039;Merry Christmas&#039; with Vijay Sethupathi, see pic
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has been making the headlines ever since her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. 

The actor, who was recently seen in the teaser of her upcoming film, 'Tiger 3', with Salman Khan, kickstarted the shooting of the Sriram Raghavan directorial, 'Merry Christmas', on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Zero' actor posted a picture from the sets of the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathy. The picture showed a clapboard of the film, with a vinyl record player beside it.

Actor Neha Dhupia reacted to the picture and commented, "Good luck, K!" and added a heart emoji beside it.She had announced the film on Christmas Day, that is 25 December 2021, on her Instagram. 

Her caption read, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix"

This would be the first collaboration of Katrina with 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathy and acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

